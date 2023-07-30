Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price at $53.27

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

Get Free Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

