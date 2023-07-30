Brokers Set Expectations for Definity Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of C$907.50 million during the quarter.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

DFY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins downgraded Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.65.

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.88. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

