Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stake Trimmed by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 3.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after buying an additional 1,116,123 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,775,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $35.28. 144,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,357. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.