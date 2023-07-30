Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$9.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.92.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.54. 586,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,573. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.97.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

