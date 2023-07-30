BTIG Research Boosts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $218.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.70.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $175.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.01. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,668,000 after buying an additional 261,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 177,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

