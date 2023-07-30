Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Bureau Veritas stock traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$55.59. 3,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of C$42.58 and a 1 year high of C$59.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.46.
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
