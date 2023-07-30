Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.85. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0557 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:BRNY Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

