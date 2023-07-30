BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

BCAN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 312,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

