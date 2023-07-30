Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLSM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,882. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 51,560.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $426,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.