Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.86. 1,689,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,645. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,213 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.