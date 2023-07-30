Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 7,198 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 182.2% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 48,363 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

NMR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 447,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,642. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Nomura

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

