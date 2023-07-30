Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,247. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,777 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

