Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 96,064 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $72.96. 2,498,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,098. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

