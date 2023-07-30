Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC lifted its position in Relx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Relx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RELX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 859,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,592. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.