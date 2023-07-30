Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

CHT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.5291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

