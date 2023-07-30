Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after acquiring an additional 463,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,725,000 after buying an additional 170,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.64. 1,736,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,693. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

