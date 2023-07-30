Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 110,070 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 864,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 137,460 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 75,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

