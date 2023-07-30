Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 44 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,380 shares of company stock worth $4,205,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

