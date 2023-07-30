Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 762 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,764,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,087. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.39.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

