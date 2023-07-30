Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after acquiring an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.33. The company had a trading volume of 669,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.