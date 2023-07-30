CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Down 25.2% in July

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 345,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.14. 73,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,154. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International has a twelve month low of $245.32 and a twelve month high of $355.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CACI International by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

