Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 311 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Visa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.75. 6,795,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,631. The company has a market cap of $441.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average is $228.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

