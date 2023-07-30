Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 258 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,796. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.