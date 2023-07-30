Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.43. 2,104,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,081. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

