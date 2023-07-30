Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CFWFF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

