Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $120.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,152. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $118.27. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.