Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$171.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$167.21.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR stock opened at C$159.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$144.71 and a one year high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$159.00.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.