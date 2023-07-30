Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$32.89 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.54.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

CU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

