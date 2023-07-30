Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.14), reports. The company had revenue of C$249.50 million during the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.73. The stock has a market cap of C$134.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFX. CIBC downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Articles

