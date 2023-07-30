Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 15,544 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

