Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 266.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,469 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,432 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,599. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

