Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 266.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE PBR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,642,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,924,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

