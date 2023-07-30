Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 4.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.35% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $325,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 314,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.34.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

