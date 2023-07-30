Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $219,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock traded up $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,220,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.07. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.