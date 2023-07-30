Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $361,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ASML by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $10.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $718.37. 950,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $716.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.43. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $283.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

About ASML



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

