Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,589,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.