Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 4,169 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average is $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $160.94.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

