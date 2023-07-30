Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in July

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness Stock Performance

CPIVF stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,380. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile

Featured Stories

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers products, including cannabis oil and psilocybin. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

