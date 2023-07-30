Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $10.88 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.88 billion and $180.50 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,862.12 or 0.06373353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00021695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,030,277,986 coins and its circulating supply is 35,007,304,721 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

