Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 40,660 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,730,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 42,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

