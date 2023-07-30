Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Shares of CSL opened at $277.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.91. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 12.18%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

