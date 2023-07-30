Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 8,727,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.19.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,446,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 310,119 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

