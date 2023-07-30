Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.24 billion.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,727,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $59.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.19.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

