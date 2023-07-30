Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.24 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.99. 8,727,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,512. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

