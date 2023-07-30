Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $260.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

