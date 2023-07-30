CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.02 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $40.02 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,269.14 or 1.00023969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05014927 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,565,377.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

