CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $40.42 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $40.42 million and $2.70 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017407 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,367.39 or 1.00050277 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05065901 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,366,511.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

