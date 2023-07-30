Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.48- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.25 EPS.

Celestica Trading Up 15.0 %

CLS opened at $20.72 on Friday. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLS. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 77,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 211,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 149,079 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

