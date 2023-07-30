Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.25 EPS.

Celestica Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

