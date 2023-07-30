CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

